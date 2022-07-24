Widmann Financial Services Inc. Has $4.88 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 4.3% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN opened at $143.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.23. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $133.55 and a 52 week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

