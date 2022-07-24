Widmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,109 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor comprises 1.5% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 23,679 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,314 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 335,674 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 100,135 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 24,077 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura raised Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average is $15.72. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

