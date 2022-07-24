Windsor Capital Management LLC Acquires 183 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $116.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,157,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,958. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.58.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.