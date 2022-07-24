Windsor Capital Management LLC Buys 1,984 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.14. 1,790,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,607,607. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $82.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

