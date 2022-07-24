Windsor Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 406,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,514 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.8% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,717.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000.

Shares of SPSB stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.88. 2,086,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,083,271. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.14. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $31.31.

