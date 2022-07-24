Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 3,925 Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Windsor Capital Management LLC reduced its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEAR. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Rollins Financial bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS NEAR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.26. 303,621 shares of the company traded hands. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.54.

