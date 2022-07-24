WNS (NYSE:WNS) PT Lowered to $98.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of WNS from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WNS has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.63.

NYSE WNS opened at $84.92 on Wednesday. WNS has a one year low of $67.07 and a one year high of $91.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.43.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.54 million. WNS had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in WNS in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in WNS in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

