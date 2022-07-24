WNS (NYSE:WNS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.62-$3.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WNS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of WNS from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.63.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS Stock Performance

NYSE:WNS opened at $84.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.43. WNS has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $91.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WNS

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. WNS had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in WNS by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WNS by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of WNS by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,933 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter worth about $2,736,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WNS by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 18,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

About WNS

(Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.