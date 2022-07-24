WNS (NYSE:WNS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.62-3.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10-1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $84.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.43. WNS has a 1-year low of $67.07 and a 1-year high of $91.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. WNS had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WNS shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on WNS from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WNS presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WNS by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 442,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,867,000 after buying an additional 49,394 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in WNS by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 301,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,795,000 after buying an additional 31,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in WNS by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,512,000 after buying an additional 10,305 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in WNS by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 56,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in WNS by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

