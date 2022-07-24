Wolfe Research Lowers Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $210.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wolfe Research from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADP. Citigroup boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $229.21.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $220.34 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $248.96. The company has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 601.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 22,095 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.3% in the second quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 104,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

