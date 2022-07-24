Wootrade Hits 24 Hour Volume of $45.82 Million (WOO)

Wootrade (WOO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One Wootrade coin can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wootrade has a total market cap of $356.96 million and approximately $45.82 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wootrade has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,614.82 or 1.00012689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006653 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Wootrade

Wootrade is a coin. Wootrade’s total supply is 2,992,061,172 coins and its circulating supply is 488,354,344 coins. Wootrade’s official message board is woo.network/blog. Wootrade’s official Twitter account is @wootraderS. Wootrade’s official website is woo.network.

Wootrade Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wootrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wootrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wootrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

