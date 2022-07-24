Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $304.38 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.29 billion and approximately $304.38 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $22,333.88 or 0.99983186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00043146 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00023689 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004388 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 236,982 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.