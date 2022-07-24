Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $234.73 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 24th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $5.39 billion and $234.73 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $22,723.31 or 1.00077515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00045014 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00023895 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004356 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001535 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 236,982 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

