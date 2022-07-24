X-CASH (XCASH) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $476.00

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 24th. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $476.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 51.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000041 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001186 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

