XCAD Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $963,653.00 (XCAD)

XCAD Network (XCAD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. In the last week, XCAD Network has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One XCAD Network coin can currently be bought for $1.51 or 0.00006665 BTC on exchanges. XCAD Network has a market capitalization of $46.06 million and approximately $963,653.00 worth of XCAD Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004402 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001593 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00016612 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001823 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00032663 BTC.
XCAD Network Coin Profile
XCAD Network’s total supply is 198,936,849 coins and its circulating supply is 30,416,991 coins. XCAD Network’s official Twitter account is @XcademyOfficial.
XCAD Network Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for XCAD Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XCAD Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.