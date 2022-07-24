Xuez (XUEZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13,806.50

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Xuez coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Xuez has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. Xuez has a market capitalization of $13,806.50 and $23,625.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000422 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Xuez

Xuez is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,332,558 coins and its circulating supply is 4,366,124 coins. The official website for Xuez is xuezcoin.com. Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Xuez Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xuez should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xuez using one of the exchanges listed above.

