YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) Price Tops $34.91 on Major Exchanges

YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 24th. One YFDAI.FINANCE coin can currently be bought for approximately $34.91 or 0.00153670 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YFDAI.FINANCE has a market capitalization of $139,163.94 and $180,790.00 worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004402 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001593 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00016612 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001823 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00032663 BTC.
About YFDAI.FINANCE
YFDAI.FINANCE’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,986 coins. The official website for YFDAI.FINANCE is yfdai.finance. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YfdaiF.
YFDAI.FINANCE Coin Trading
