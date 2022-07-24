Yield Stake Finance (YI12) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5,601.00

Yield Stake Finance (YI12) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 24th. Yield Stake Finance has a market capitalization of $50,447.58 and approximately $5,601.00 worth of Yield Stake Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Stake Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.54 or 0.00020672 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Yield Stake Finance has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004553 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00016921 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001872 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00032169 BTC.
Yield Stake Finance Profile
Yield Stake Finance’s total supply is 11,111 coins. Yield Stake Finance’s official Twitter account is @Yfinance12. The official website for Yield Stake Finance is yifistake.finance. The official message board for Yield Stake Finance is medium.com/@yfinance12.
Buying and Selling Yield Stake Finance
