YOYOW (YOYOW) Price Tops $0.0013

YOYOW (YOYOW) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. During the last week, YOYOW has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One YOYOW coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YOYOW has a market capitalization of $701,671.63 and $9,220.00 worth of YOYOW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,778.44 or 1.00033477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006430 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

YOYOW Coin Profile

YOYOW is a coin. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2017. YOYOW’s total supply is 1,067,926,669 coins and its circulating supply is 520,127,198 coins. YOYOW’s official website is yoyow.org. YOYOW’s official Twitter account is @InfoYoyow and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YOYOW

According to CryptoCompare, “YOYOW is a Graphene based DAC for User Generated Content(UGC), focusing on the Chinese market at the first stage. The YOYOW coin is an asset issued on the BTS blockchain. “

