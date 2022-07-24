Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Tops $0.0400

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Zilliqa has a market cap of $523.66 million and approximately $140.32 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.47 or 0.00440607 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000341 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000804 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $519.50 or 0.02324468 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.94 or 0.00353233 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,376,035,976 coins and its circulating supply is 13,084,568,823 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

