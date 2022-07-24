ZooKeeper Price Hits $0.0233 (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $4.85 million and approximately $202,288.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZooKeeper has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00016404 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00032741 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 208,043,858 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming.

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

