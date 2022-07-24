ZooKeeper Price Hits $0.0233 (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $4.85 million and approximately $202,288.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZooKeeper has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004427 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001589 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00016404 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001831 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00032741 BTC.
ZooKeeper Profile
ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 208,043,858 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming.
Buying and Selling ZooKeeper
