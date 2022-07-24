Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zynga Price Performance
Zynga stock opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. Zynga has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.59.
Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $694.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Zynga
Zynga Company Profile
Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zynga (ZNGA)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.