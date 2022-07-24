Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Zynga stock opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. Zynga has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.59.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $694.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Zynga by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 60,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zynga by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Zynga by 168.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Zynga by 11.3% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 26,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

