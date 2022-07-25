111,961 Shares in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 111,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,755,000. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 1.2% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at about $92,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $71.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.85. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $66.86 and a 52-week high of $85.07.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

