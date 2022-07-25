11,940 Shares in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Acquired by IRON Financial LLC

IRON Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Amcor by 24,433.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 663.6% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Amcor by 80.1% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In other Amcor news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 54,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $683,318.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,744.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $216,901.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,733 shares in the company, valued at $260,199.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 54,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $683,318.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,744.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 951,350 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,859. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amcor Trading Up 0.7 %

AMCR stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $12.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,684,607. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.08. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CLSA initiated coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

