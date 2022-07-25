1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $15.00.

ONEM has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded 1Life Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.73.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $17.15 on Thursday. 1Life Healthcare has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $30.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 21.62% and a negative net margin of 40.50%. The firm had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 125.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

