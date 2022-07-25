268 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Bought by Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $6.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $319.00. 8,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,612. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $326.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.79. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $97.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DE. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $393.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.56.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.