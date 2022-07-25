286,285 Shares in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Purchased by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 286,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,546,000. SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF makes up about 1.2% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Janney Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XME. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 165.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 124.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 4,900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XME opened at $43.74 on Monday. SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.70 and a fifty-two week high of $66.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.80.

About SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

