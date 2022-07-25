2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Stock Rating Lowered by Macquarie

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Macquarie’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Barrington Research cut their target price on 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 2U from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on 2U from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.18.

Get 2U alerts:

2U Stock Performance

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $10.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $826.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. 2U has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $46.52.

Institutional Trading of 2U

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.08. 2U had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $253.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. 2U’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that 2U will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 2U by 4.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,586,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,342,000 after purchasing an additional 399,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 2U by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,134,000 after purchasing an additional 397,314 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in 2U by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,147,000 after acquiring an additional 460,723 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in 2U by 8.7% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,733,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,542,000 after acquiring an additional 460,723 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in 2U by 11.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,769,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after acquiring an additional 177,100 shares during the period.

About 2U

(Get Rating)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.