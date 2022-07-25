3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of 3M by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Argus downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $138.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.85.

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,178. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $76.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a one year low of $125.60 and a one year high of $202.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

