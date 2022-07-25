49,165 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Purchased by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,064,000 after buying an additional 7,976,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,316,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,735 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,173,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,901,952,000 after acquiring an additional 610,141 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,819,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock opened at $63.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.18. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

