5,299 Shares in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Purchased by Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.95. 21,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,679,647. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.77. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $177.37.
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
