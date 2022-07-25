634,982 Shares in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 634,982 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,058,000. LHC Group accounts for 4.0% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Versor Investments LP owned 2.00% of LHC Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in LHC Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,945 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,700,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LHC Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,413 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after buying an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LHC Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 19,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on LHCG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. William Blair lowered LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.33.

LHC Group Price Performance

Shares of LHCG opened at $163.24 on Monday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $216.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.76 and a 200-day moving average of $150.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $571.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

LHC Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.