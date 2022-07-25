9,067 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Bought by Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 35,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

TIP traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.63. 35,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,914,801. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.01 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.