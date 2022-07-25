Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Aaron’s (NYSE:AANGet Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19-2.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.33 billion. Aaron’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.75-$2.15 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAN. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Aaron’s Price Performance

NYSE:AAN traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 447,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,841. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.72. Aaron’s has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AANGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $456.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 15.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,746,000 after acquiring an additional 398,527 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after acquiring an additional 44,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aaron’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

