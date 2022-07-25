Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19-2.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.33 billion. Aaron’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.75-$2.15 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAN. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

NYSE:AAN traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 447,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,841. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.72. Aaron’s has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $456.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 15.73%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,746,000 after acquiring an additional 398,527 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after acquiring an additional 44,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

