AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 114.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.99. 15,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,333,731. The firm has a market cap of $265.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.66. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 80.92%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.