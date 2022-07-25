Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Buys 281,700 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 563,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281,700 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 6.6% of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $30,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.8% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 123,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 62,526 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 129,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 69,070 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,968,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $46.82 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.12.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.