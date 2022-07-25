Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.8 %

PEG opened at $60.10 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.03 and its 200 day moving average is $66.47.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -84.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $673,032.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,539 shares in the company, valued at $31,158,405.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,900 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

