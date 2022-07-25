Aion (AION) Price Tops $0.0353

Aion (AION) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 24th. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Aion has a market cap of $17.72 million and $4.23 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.0353 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,850.35 or 1.00119360 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00042784 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00212890 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00239887 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00112423 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004034 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00040716 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

