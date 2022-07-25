Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $970.00M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $960.76 million.

NYSE:AIN traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.01. 4,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,211. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.27. Albany International has a one year low of $74.17 and a one year high of $91.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $244.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.57 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Albany International by 7.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Albany International by 37.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albany International by 56.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Albany International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Albany International by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

