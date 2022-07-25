Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $0.97-1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $957.36 million. Albany International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.30-$3.60 EPS.

Albany International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Albany International stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.21. 90,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,763. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Albany International has a 52-week low of $74.17 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.19.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $244.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albany International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Albany International by 7.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Albany International by 28.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Albany International by 22.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Albany International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.