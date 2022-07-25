Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 1.0 %

BABA traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.56. 297,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,545,729. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $206.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $269.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. HSBC reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.39.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

