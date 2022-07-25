Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stake Cut by IRON Financial LLC

IRON Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.1% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA traded down $1.28 on Monday, hitting $99.33. The company had a trading volume of 283,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,545,729. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $206.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $269.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.39.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

