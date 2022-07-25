Alien Worlds (TLM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $17.47 Million

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Alien Worlds has a market cap of $65.41 million and $17.47 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alien Worlds coin can now be bought for $0.0250 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alien Worlds has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002233 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00017635 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001945 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00031693 BTC.
Alien Worlds Coin Profile
Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,617,135,616 coins and its circulating supply is 2,611,487,653 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds.
Buying and Selling Alien Worlds
