Alimera Sciences (ALIM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, analysts expect Alimera Sciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ALIM opened at $5.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.21. Alimera Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $37.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALIM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alimera Sciences in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

