AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KNOP. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the first quarter worth about $171,000. 26.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Performance

KNOP opened at $18.41 on Monday. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $620.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.44.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.57 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 13.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KNOT Offshore Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.30%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.60%.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

