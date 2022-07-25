AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Sells 850 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2022

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUGet Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $991,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 350,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VEU opened at $50.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.31. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $47.49 and a 1-year high of $64.73.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

