Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given a $140.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Thirty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.10.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $108.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.17. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $152.10.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

