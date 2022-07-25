Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINEGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.58-$1.63 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:PINE opened at $18.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average of $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $21.07.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINEGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 61.20% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Insider Activity at Alpine Income Property Trust

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 3,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $60,021.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 916,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,075,480.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 43,412 shares of company stock valued at $773,452 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 28.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Earnings History and Estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

