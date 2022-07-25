Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.58-$1.63 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:PINE opened at $18.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average of $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $21.07.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 61.20% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Insider Activity at Alpine Income Property Trust

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 3,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $60,021.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 916,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,075,480.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 43,412 shares of company stock valued at $773,452 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 28.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

