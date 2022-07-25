American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.00.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.10. The company had a trading volume of 25,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,017. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $115.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity at American Express

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,487,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 42,792 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 210,701 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,471,000 after buying an additional 46,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 547,085 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $89,502,000 after buying an additional 168,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.