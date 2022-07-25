American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.24% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.00.
American Express Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.10. The company had a trading volume of 25,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,017. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $115.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.
Insider Activity at American Express
In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,487,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 42,792 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 210,701 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,471,000 after buying an additional 46,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 547,085 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $89,502,000 after buying an additional 168,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
