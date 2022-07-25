American Express (NYSE:AXP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.25-$9.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.13 billion-$52.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.53 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AXP. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Express from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.29.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $153.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $115.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.59. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in American Express by 13.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $580,766,000 after purchasing an additional 357,590 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,104,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $580,539,000 after buying an additional 21,137 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in American Express by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,910 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $212,415,000 after buying an additional 46,778 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 70.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $174,934,000 after buying an additional 387,115 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in American Express by 26.4% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 272,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $51,042,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

